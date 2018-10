Vegan ζευγάρι έτρωγε για ένα μήνα το φαγητό που πετούσαν οι άλλοι. Αυτό είναι το ποσό που μάζεψε

View this post on Instagram

🍎Celebrating on #WorldFoodDay🍎 We did it, we survived a whole month living on waste food, raising money for @faresharelondon @feedbackorg and @foodcyclehq, who all do great things to tackle food waste. Let's all work together for a world where food isn't wasted and people don't suffer from hunger. To find out more about our #foodwastechallenge and if you would like to donate visit our blog. Link in our bio ❤️ Thanks to everyone that supported us during the challenge, especially @foodcycle_cambridge @camladybirds and @olio_ex for keeping us fed! Love Sophie and Paul #lovefoodhatewaste #feedbelliesnotbins #reducefoodwaste #savetheworld #ZeroHunger #zerowaste #makeadifference #veganonboard #sustainablefood #apples #foraging #yay #celebrate