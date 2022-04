Βρετανός βουλευτής των Συντηρητικών φέρεται να παρακολουθούσε πορνό σε συνεδρίαση του κοινοβουλίου

‘Of course it’s embarrassing, and it’s embarrassing for my wife.’ Tory MP Neil Parish reveals he told his wife only today that he is the man alleged to have watched pornography in Parliament. He adds he will resign if the investigation finds him guilty. https://t.co/weWocABvZo pic.twitter.com/pXuC8cbjiy

Earlier in the week, Parish appeared on GB News before his name was made public, where he was asked about the incident .

He was asked whether the MP in question should have the whip removed, and responded: “I think the whips office will do a thorough investigation and we will wait and see that result and I think from that then the decision will have to be made what action will be taken.