🎾🇬🇷 CHAMPION ALERT! 🏆 13-year-old Greek sensation Rafael Pagonis just made history! Watch the electrifying moment he clinched the European Under-14 Tennis Championship with a 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 victory over Laurens Drijver! 🙌 The youngest Greek champ since Michaela Laki in 2019,… pic.twitter.com/xJRd8cGgIg