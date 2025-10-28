Η σύζυγος του Γάλλου Προέδρου, Μπριζίτ Μακρόν, διαπίστωσε πως στις φορολογικές αρχές ήταν καταχωρημένη με ανδρικό όνομα.
Σύμφωνα με τον διευθυντή του γραφείου της Πρώτης Κυρίας, το περιστατικό εντοπίστηκε τον Σεπτέμβριο του περασμένου έτους κατά τη διάρκεια τακτικού ελέγχου των φορολογικών αρχείων της.
Αντί για το σωστό της όνομα, στην πύλη εμφανιζόταν ένα ανδρικό όνομα.
Το Προεδρικό Μέγαρο αντιμετώπισε το θέμα με σοβαρότητα και η Μπριζίτ Μακρόν υπέβαλε επίσημη καταγγελία. Οι έρευνες οδήγησαν στον εντοπισμό δύο ατόμων που πιθανόν ευθύνονταν για την παραποίηση των δεδομένων.
Υπενθυμίζεται πως για αρκετά χρόνια, η Μπριζίτ Μακρόν έχει πολεμήσει ενεργά τη θεωρία συνωμοσίας ότι είναι άντρας, υποβάλλοντας πολλαπλές αγωγές για δυσφήμιση.
