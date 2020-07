Η Αγκυρα από το διάστημα, με τον φακό των αστροναυτών του ISS

View this post on Instagram

Ankara, the heart of Turkey, aglow in the dark of night and space.⁣ ⁣ This image, captured by @NASAAstronauts aboard the @ISS, shows the capital of Turkey lit up with the interwoven city grid and strings of highways. The variation in color comes from different light bulb technologies, and broadly outlines the separation between industrial and residential areas.⁣ ⁣ Image Credit: NASA⁣ ⁣ #nasa #space #Turkey #spacepics #iss