Airbnb: Αποκάλεσε «πιθήκους» ενοικιαστές και τους πέταξε έξω από το σπίτι της

Last night, a group of friends and I reserved an Airbnb in NYC, and encountered a racist and rude host. We arrived to our @Airbnb, and we were harassed several times before being thrown out at 2 am. Her reasonings were because she felt unsafe, we were going to steal and destroy her property, and then told us to “Get the fuck out of her house immediately!” We cooperated and began to pack our things to leave. As we were packing, she busts in the door with a camera. We asked her to at least respect our privacy while packing since someone had gotten out of the shower. She yells “No, it’s my house. Get the fuck out! You are all criminals! I don’t feel safe in my home!” She later asked us “Which monkey is sleeping on the couch?” We are a group of 4 educated and working professionals and were classified as criminals and animals over and over again. She became so angry, rude, and disrespectful that we had to call @NYPD because we weren’t sure if she’d attack us while trying to leave. We eventually found a hotel, and had somewhere to crash for the night, but PLEASE share and repost this story/video. Our hope is that someone else doesn’t have to encounter a racist Airbnb hosts like Kate.