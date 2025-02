Απεσταλμένος Τραμπ σε Ρωσία-Ουκρανία: Η Ευρώπη δεν θα συμμετάσχει στις ειρηνευτικές συνομιλίες (βίντεο)

🇺🇸🇷🇺🇺🇦🚨‼️ NO EUROPE AT THE TABLE!



Reporter: “Can you assure that Ukrainians will be at the table, and Europeans will be at the table?



Keith Kellogg: “The answer is no.”



Then he says “diplomatically” that Ukrainians will be there, but don’t have anything to say. pic.twitter.com/c6wT2jMGid