BBC: Oι δυνάμεις ασφάλειας του Ιράν σκότωσαν εξ' επαφής ανήλικο διαδηλωτή

His name is Abolfazl Adinezadeh. 16 years old. He was shot by 24 rubber bullets on Saturday before Ferdowsi University in Mashhad, acc to his family. He went to the hospital severely injured & died an hour later. Unimagineable! #MahsaAmini #IranProtest2022 #مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/bgKYLJVSIS