Beatles «The White Album»: Επετειακή έκδοση 50 χρόνια μετά

Τον Νοέμβριο του 1968 εκατομμύρια διπλά LP μπήκαν στα καταστήματα δίσκων παγκοσμίως λόγω του μεγαλύτερου μουσικού γεγονότος εκείνης της χρονιάς, της κυκλοφορίας του The BEATLES (που σύντομα έγινε γνωστό ως το ’The White Album’) στις 22 Νοεμβρίου.
Αυτό το 9ο τους album άλλαξε τον κόσμο της μουσικής χάρη στις ανεπανάληπτα τραγούδια του ενώ σήμερα, 50 χρόνια μετά, οι Beatles ετοιμάζονται να κυκλοφορήσουν μια ειδική έκδοση του ‘White Album’.
Τα 30 τραγούδια του album μιξαρίστηκαν ξανά από τον παραγωγό Giles Martin και τον Sam Okell σε στέρεο και ήχο surround 5.1, ενώ προστέθηκαν 27 ακουστικά ντέμο και 50 ηχογραφήσεις, οι περισσότερες από τις οποίες δεν είχαν κυκλοφορήσει μέχρι σήμερα πουθενά σε καμία μορφή.
Αυτή είναι μάλιστα και η πρώτη φορά που το The BEATLES («White Album») ξαναμιξαρίστηκε και παρουσιάζεται -από τις 9 Νοεμβρίου- με επιπλέον ντέμο και ηχογραφήσεις.
Το The BEATLES (‘White Album’) περιλαμβάνει
Super Deluxe: The comprehensive, individually numbered 7-disc and digital audio collections feature:
CDs 1 & 2: The BEATLES (‘White Album’) 2018 stereo album mix
CD3: Esher Demos
- Esher Demo tracks 1 through 19 sequenced in order of the finished song’s placement on ‘The White Album.’ Tracks 20-27 were not included on the album.
CDs 4, 5 & 6: Sessions
- 50 additional recordings, most previously unreleased, from ‘White Album’ studio sessions; all newly mixed from the four-track and eight-track session tapes, sequenced in order of their recording start dates.
Blu-ray:
- 2018 album mix in high resolution PCM stereo
- 2018 DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 album mix
- 2018 Dolby True HD 5.1 album mix
- 2018 direct transfer of the album’s original mono mix
Deluxe: The BEATLES (‘White Album’) 2018 stereo album mix + Esher Demos
The 3CD; 180-gram 4LP vinyl box set (limited edition); and digital audio collections pair the 2018 stereo album mix with the 27 Esher Demos.
Standard 2LP Vinyl: The BEATLES (‘White Album’) 2018 stereo mix
180-gram 2LP vinyl in gatefold sleeve with faithfully replicated original artwork