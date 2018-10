«Imagine»: Η ιστορία πίσω από το θρυλικό τραγούδι

View this post on Instagram

At the Apple offices, Savile Row, #1968 ➿ “We’d put an ad in the paper, saying: ‘Send us your tapes and they will not be thrown straight into the wastepaper basket. We will answer.’ We got inundated with tapes and poetry and scripts. We were overwhelmed by it all, in actual fact.” - Neil Aspinall ➿ Photo © Apple Corps Ltd