Δεν θέλω αναβολή των εκλογών αλλά ανησυχώ για τις επιστολικές ψήφους και τη νοθεία, λέει τώρα ο Τραμπ

ASSOCIATED PRESS President Donald Trump leaves after participating in a roundtable on donating plasma at the American Red Cross national headquarters on Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

Check out this Mail-In Voting experiment by a local news station! pic.twitter.com/23tOdt1hYc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2020

Mail-In Voting is already proving to be a catastrophic disaster. Even testing areas are way off. The Dems talk of foreign influence in voting, but they know that Mail-In Voting is an easy way for foreign countries to enter the race. Even beyond that, there’s no accurate count! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

Glad I was able to get the very dishonest LameStream Media to finally start talking about the RISKS to our Democracy from dangerous Universal Mail-In-Voting (not Absentee Voting, which I totally support!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

Must know Election results on the night of the Election, not days, months, or even years later! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020