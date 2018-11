View this post on Instagram

🙀 Lining up for that perfect #Instagram shot? That is exactly what this crowd is doing. 😳 #RoysPeak is one of the prettiest spots in the #SouthIsland of #NewZealand, and everyone wants it in their feed. Is this the future of the most beautiful spots on Earth? It does not have to be. We don’t have to all go to the same place at the same time and literally crowd out the wonderful feeling of discovery and natural beauty. #ParkPass aims to disperse tourism to prevent exactly this from happening - making travel more sustainable and more enjoyable. This video was shot by Tomas Alfoldi @alfik251 and used with permission. #overtourism #instagram #instatravel #instatourism #instagramtourism #nz