Η δυαδική φύση του φωτός

Universal History Archive via Getty Images Engraving depicting Heinrich Hertz's experiments of electromagnetic waves: demonstration proves James Clerk Maxwell's contention that a metallic surface should reflect electromagnetic waves. Resonator at R) sends out waves, S), which are reflected by mirror at M), and received by resonator at C). Heinrich Hertz (1857-1894) a German physicist. James Clerk Maxwell (1831-1879) a Scottish scientist in the field of mathematical physics. Dated 20th Century. (Photo by: Universal History Archive / Universal Images Group via Getty Images