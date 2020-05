Η Ινδιάνα εστεμμένη των καλλιστείων και ακτιβίστρια που πέθανε από κορονοϊό στα 28 της

View this post on Instagram

THE COVID-19 DEATHS ARE NOT JUST NUMBERS-- THEY ARE OUR NEIGHBORS, OUR FAMILY MEMBERS, AND OUR FRIENDS. This is 28-year-old Valentina Blackhorse of the Navajo Nation. She died on Thursday due to COVID-19 complications. She was Miss Western Navajo Nation from 2015-2016 and leaves behind a one-year-old daughter named Poet. PLEASE PRAY FOR THE BLACKHORSE FAMILY AND ALL FAMILIES AFFECTED BY COVID-19. 🙏🏾 Rest in power, Queen! The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses... link in bio.