Proud moment, as Greece 🇬🇷 raises its flag at the #UN Security Council during today’s Flag Installation Ceremony



Together with Denmark 🇩🇰 , Pakistan 🇵🇰 , Panama 🇵🇦 and Somalia 🇸🇴, Greece 🇬🇷 will serve as an elected UNSC member for the next two years.



Permanent Representative… pic.twitter.com/nHBvrwNy3P