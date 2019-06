Η Βιρτζίνια θρηνεί για τους νεκρούς της - Aναζητά απαντήσεις για τα κίνητρα του δράστη

“VB Remembers”

WHAT: A remembrance for the 12 individuals who lost their lives on 5/31/19 in the Va Beach Municipal Shooting

WHERE: Rock Church, 640 Kempsville Rd, Virginia Beach

WHEN: Thursday, June 6, 7 PM

PARKING: Available at the church. Overflow parking available if needed. pic.twitter.com/1MozOFFuHt