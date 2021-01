Η Βρετανία κλείνει τα σύνορα από τη Δευτέρα -Οι ταξιδιώτες θα πρέπει να έχουν αρνητικό τεστ

DOMINIC LIPINSKI via Getty Images Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a virtual press conference on the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, at 10 Downing Street in central London on January 15, 2021. - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday urged the public to obey the national lockdown as coronavirus deaths continued to rise steeply but new case numbers fell this week. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski / POOL / AFP) (Photo by DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)