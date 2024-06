Ευρωεκλογές: Αουτσάιντερ και πρόσωπα-έκπληξη που κέρδισαν μια θέση στην Ευρωβουλή

🇨🇾 CYPRUS ELECTS YOUTUBE STAR TO EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT!



24-year-old YouTube sensation Fidias Panayiotou wins a seat as an independent MEP, capturing 19.4% of the vote.



His "Fidias factor" boosted voter turnout by 45% compared to the last EU elections.



This result highlights the… pic.twitter.com/ZTUeEyoMUU