Ευρωκοινοβούλιο: Ζητεί απαγόρευση «χρυσών διαβατηρίων» και βιζών για Ρώσους

European Parliament just voted against Citizenship and residence by investment schemes (golden passports and visas)



Only 12 MEPs against: 6 from far-right, 6 from the Left.



ID: 1 FvD 🇳🇱, 1 SPD 🇨🇿

NI: 1 ex-Lega 🇮🇹, 1 ind 🇭🇷, 1 ex-XA 🇬🇷, 1 PATRIOT 🇸🇰



S&D: 4 PL 🇲🇹

LEFT: 2 PCP 🇵🇹