Ελβετία: Εκθεση αποκαλύπτει πώς αποκτήθηκαν από τους ναζί αριστουργήματα της μοντέρνας τέχνης

“Degenerate Art” at the Kunstmuseum Basel.

Until 19 March 2023, the Kunstmuseum Basel presents “Torn Modernism“, an exhibition focusing on the museum’s acquisitions of artworks labelled “Degenerate Art” by Nazi cultural policy.https://t.co/v46CJJI9qf#art #painting #exhibition pic.twitter.com/OvXDUZuP5d