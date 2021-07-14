Emmys 2021: Ολόκληρη η λίστα των υποψηφιοτήτων

Η Πανδημία (μπορεί) να φύγει! Τα βραβεία Emmy επιστρέφουν στην κανονικότητα. Οι υποψηφιότητες στην φετινή, 73η ετήσια τελετή αποκαλύφθηκαν από τους πατέρα και κόρη Ρον και Τζασμίν Σεφάς Τζόουνς την Τρίτη προλογίζοντας την απονομή τον Σεπτέμβριο που θα παρουσιάσει ο Σέντρικ Δε Εντερτέινερ και θα λάβει χώρα σε περιορισμένο ακροατήριο.
Η τελετή του περασμένου έτους ήταν η πρώτη απονομή βραβείων του Χόλιγουντ της COVID εποχής με τους νικητές να εκφωνούν τους λόγους τους από τα σπίτια τους. Παρά το γεγονός ότι ήταν η τελετή με την μικρότερη θεαματικότητα στην ιστορία των βραβείων, η εκδήλωση με κάποιο τρόπο ξεκίνησε χωρίς κανένα πρόβλημα, καθιστώντας την πρότυπο για τις εκδηλώσεις των βραβείων της εποχής της πανδημίας που ακολούθησαν.
Όσο για τις σειρές που τράβηξαν το βλέμμα της Ακαδημίας Τηλεοπτικών Τεχνών και Επιστημών φέτος, το “The Crown” και το “The Mandalorian” οδήγησαν την κούρσα με 24 πανίσχυρες υποψηφιότητες το καθένα, ενώ τα “WandaVision”, “The Handmaid’s Tale”, “Saturday Night Το Live ”και ” Ted Lasso ” δεν έμειναν πολύ πίσω.
Netflix και HBO πάλεψαν και πάλι για την υπεροχή στα Emmys, αλλά το τελευταίο κατάφερε να ξεπεράσει τον ανταγωνιστή του με μία μόνο υποψηφιότητα συγκεντρώνοντας συνολικά 130, εν μέρει χάρη στην πρόσφατη υπηρεσία streaming HBO Max.
Με τα πανίσχυρα κωμικά και δραματικά «εργοστάσια» “Schitt’s Creek” και “Succession” εκτός κούρσας δεν θα μπορούσε να σημειωθεί για ακόμα μια φορά επιτυχία. Αντ ’αυτού, παρατηρήθηκε μια νέα άνθιση σειρών και υποψηφίων. Σειρές πρώτης σεζόν όπως το “Ted Lasso” της Apple TV, πρόσφατες επιτυχίες του HBO / HBO Max, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των “The Flight Attendant”, “Lovecraft Country” και “Hacks”, καθώς και τα “Bridgerton” και “Emily in Paris” του Netflix είναι πλέον έτοιμες για τo χρυσό τρόπαιο.
Ακόμα, υπάρχουν μερικές μακροχρόνιες σειρές που έλαβαν μεγάλη αναγνώριση. Το βασιλικό δράμα του Netflix “The Crown”, το οποίο έφτασε σε νέα ύψη ακροαματικότητας την τέταρτη σεζόν (στην εποχή της πριγκίπισσα Νταϊάνα), και το “The Handmaid’s Tale”κυριάρχησαν στις κατηγορίες του δράματος, ενώ το “This Is Us” του NBC έδωσε το στίγμα του στις υποψηφιότητες.
Ο πιο ανταγωνιστικός χώρος της τηλεόρασης, ωστόσο, ανήκει στις κατηγορίες limited σειρών, οι οποίες έχουν κατακλυστεί όλο και περισσότερο από ταλέντο αστεριών τα τελευταία χρόνια. Ηθοποιοί όπως η Κέιτ Γουίνσλετ (“Mare of Easttown”), Ελίζαμπεθ Ολσεν (“Wandavision”), Σύνθια Ερίβο (“Genius: Aretha”), Ανια Τέιλορ Τζόι (“The Queen’s Gambit”) και Μικαέλα Κοέλ (“I May Destroy You” ) είναι έτοιμοι να το κονταροχτυπηθούν για βραβείο Καλύτερης Ηθοποιού.
Η απονομή των 73ων βραβείων Emmy θα λάβει χώρα στις 19 Σεπτεμβρίου στο CBS.
Αυτή είναι η λίστα των υποψηφιοτήτων:
Outstanding Drama Series
“The Crown”
“The Mandalorian”
“Pose”
“This Is Us”
“The Boys”
“Bridgerton”
“The Handmaid’s Tale”
“Lovecraft Country”
Outstanding Comedy Series
“Black-ish”
“Cobra Kai”
“Emily in Paris”
“Hacks”
“The Flight Attendant”
“The Kominsky Method”
“PEN15”
“Ted Lasso”
Outstanding Limited Series
“Mare of Easttown”
“The Queen’s Gambit”
“The Underground Railroad”
“I May Destroy You”
“WandaVision”
Outstanding Television Movie
“Uncle Frank”
“Sylvie’s Love”
“Oslo”
“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”
“Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square”
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”
Olivia Colman, “The Crown”
Emma Corrin, “The Crown”
Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Mj Rodriguez, “Pose”
Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft Country”
Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”
Rege-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”
Billy Porter, “Pose”
Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Aunjanue Ellis, “Lovecraft Country”
Emerald Fennell, “The Crown”
Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”
Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”
Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Madeline Brewer, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Michael K. Williams, “Lovecraft Country”
Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”
Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian”
John Lithgow, “Perry Mason”
O-T Fagbenle, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Max Minghella, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Chris Sullivan, “This Is Us”
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”
Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Aidy Bryant, “Shrill”
Allison Janney, “Mom”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”
Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
Kenan Thompson, “Kenan”
William H. Macy, “Shameless”
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”
Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”
Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
Aidy Bryant, “Saturday Night Live”
Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”
Rosie Perez, “The Flight Attendant”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”
Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, “Hacks”
Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
Brendan Hunt, “Ted Lasso”
Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”
Paul Reiser, “The Kominsky Method”
Jeremy Swift, “Ted Lasso”
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”
Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”
Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”
Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”
Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”
Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”
Ewan McGregor, “Halston”
Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”
Leslie Odom Jr., “Hamilton”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”
Julianne Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown”
Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision”
Phillipa Soo, “Hamilton”
Renee Elise Goldsberry, “Hamilton”
Moses Ingram, “The Queen’s Gambit”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Daveed Diigs, “Hamilton”
Jonathan Groff, “Hamilton”
Anthony Ramos, “Hamilton”
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, “The Queen’s Gambit”
Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”
Paapa Essiedu, “I May Destroy You”
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Mckenna Grace, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Claire Foy, “The Crown”
Phylicia Rashad, “This Is Us”
Sophie Okonedo, “Ratched”
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Courtney B. Vance, “Lovecraft Country”
Charles Dance, “The Crown”
Don Cheadle, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”
Timothy Olyphant, “The Mandalorian”
Carl Weathers, “The Mandalorian”
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live”
Kristen Wiig, “Saturday Night Live”
Issa Rae, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”
Jane Adams, “Hacks”
Bernadette Peters, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”
Yvette Nicole Brown, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Chris Rock, “Saturday Night Live”
Dave Chappelle, “Saturday Night Live”
Daniel Kaluuya, “Saturday Night Live”
Dan Levy, “Saturday Night Live”
Morgan Freeman, “The Kominsky Method”
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Benjamin Caron, “The Crown”
Jessica Hobbs, “The Crown”
Julie Anne Robinson, “Bridgerton”
Steven Canals, “Pose”
Jon Favreau, “The Mandalorian”
Liz Garbus, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Misha Green, “Lovecraft Country”
Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock, Our Lady J, “Pose”
Rebecca Sonnenshine, “The Boys”
Peter Morgan, “The Crown”
Yahlin Chang, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Dave Filoni, “The Mandalorian”
Jon Favreau, “The Mandalorian”
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
James Burrows, “B Positive”
Lucia Aniello, “Hacks”
James Widdoes, “Mom”
Zach Braff, “Ted Lasso”
MJ Delaney, “Ted Lasso”
Declan Lowney, “Ted Lasso”
Susanna Fogel, “The Flight Attendant”
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Meredith Scardino, “Girls5eva”
Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, “Hacks”
Maya Erskine, “PEN15”
Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, “Ted Lasso”
Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, “Ted Lasso”
Steve Yockey, “The Flight Attendant”
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
“Conan”
“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”
“Jimmy Kimmel Live”
“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
“A Black Lady Sketch Show”
“Saturday Night Live”
Outstanding Competition Program
“The Amazing Race”
“Nailed It”
“RuPaul’s Drag Race”
“Top Chef”
“The Voice”
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program
RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, “Queer Eye”
Nicole Byer, “Nailed It!”
Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, Gail Simmons, “Top Chef”
Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, “Shark Tank”