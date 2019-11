ΗΠΑ: Αγνόησε τα σφυρίγματά του και αυτός την ακολούθησε, τη βίασε και την έπνιξε

"Catcalls aren't harassment. If you're that ungrateful for attention, just ignore it when guys try to talk to you!!1!"



Rest in power, Ruth George. I'm so sorry your final moments were filled with fear + pain. Holding your family in my heart + prayers. Everlasting be your memory. https://t.co/qNMp1g4CR4pic.twitter.com/tY7QAiN1de