It's no coincidence that over 50 GOP lawmakers got an average of $200,000 in tax cuts each thanks to a loophole they added to #GOPTaxScam.



They literally rigged the tax code to favor themselves & their wealthy donors.



Join us tomorrow at 6:30pm EST:https://t.co/hNGPiNPfHBpic.twitter.com/vcuXuA2QdU