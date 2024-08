Επικίνδυνοι καιροί: Πρωτοφανής αριθμός ρεκόρ ζέστης σε όλο τον κόσμο το 2024

HISTORIC HEAT IN EUROPE

Record of hottest night at Athens GREECE with a minimum of 33.0C

Several records in Turkey,Ukraine (min 27.2 Chornomors'Ke),Slovenia,Albania (min 28.0 Sazan Island),Romania (Tmin 27.7 Constanta),and all the Balkans.

Almost 30C min in Bosnia and Montenegro pic.twitter.com/FpzE69QTbR