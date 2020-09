Επισημοποιείται η σχέση. Στον Λευκό Οίκο Ισραήλ - Ηνωμένα Αραβικά Εμιράτα

ASSOCIATED PRESS A man wearing a mask bearing the national flags of America, Israel and United Arab Emirates, watches a ceremony after an El Al plane from Israel landed in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. The El Al plane carrying a high-ranking American and Israeli delegation to Abu Dhabi completed the first-ever direct commercial passenger flight to the UAE. The Israeli flag carrier’s flight Monday marks the implementation of the historic U.S.-brokered deal to normalize relations between the Israel and the UAE. (Nir Elias/Pool Photo via AP)