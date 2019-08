Φεστιβάλ Βενετίας: Το σέξι ατύχημα της Φάρα Αμπραάμ στο κόκκινο χαλί

View this post on Instagram

I want to say this vlog of #venicefilmfestival on my YouTube channel is going to be epic! @sophialabraham is having the time of her life- thanks to @palazzinagrassi so chic 😎Quick run down of first movie 🎥 at #venicefilmfestival off to the next! My sicilian / Italian in me loves this romantical city! Love you Venice & Lido 🥰 #Italy #Venice #venicefilmfestival