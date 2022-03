Φορτηγό πλοίο των Εμιράτων βυθίστηκε στα ανοιχτά του Ιράν (βίντεο)

#BREAKING #UAE #IRAN



🔴 UA EMIRATES :#VIDEO EMIRATI VESSEL HAS SUNK IN ARABIAN GULF NEAR IRAN!



An Emirati cargo vessel carrying cars with 30 people on board has sunk near the Iranian waters (45km from Asaluyeh).

Rescue operations are underway.#BreakingNews #Vessel #Asaluyeh pic.twitter.com/3rOTElXZMH