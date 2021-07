H Κίνα απέρριψε πρόταση του ΠΟΥ για περαιτέρω έρευνα για την προέλευση του κορονοϊού

via Associated Press FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2021, file photo, member of a World Health Organization team is seen wearing protective gear during a field visit to the Hubei Animal Disease Control and Prevention Center for another day of field visit in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. As the World Health Organization draws up plans for the next phase of its probe of how the coronavirus pandemic started, an increasing number of scientists say the U.N. agency it isn’t up to the task and shouldn’t be the one to investigate. Numerous experts, some with strong ties to WHO, say that political tensions between the U.S. and China make it impossible for an investigation by the agency to find credible answers. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)