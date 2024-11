Ισπανία: Τουλάχιστον 10 νεκροί ηλικιωμένοι από φωτιά σε οίκο ευγηρίας κοντά στην Σαραγόσα

#BREAKING #ESPAÑA



🔴 SPAIN: FATAL FIRE AT A NURSING HOME IN MONCADA, VALENCIA!



The fire unleashed in a nursing home in #Moncada, a town in #Valencia region, left at least 6 people dead and 17 hospitalized early this Wednesday morning. #BreakingNews #Video #Fire #Incendio pic.twitter.com/26iSKFb40v