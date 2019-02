Καλωσήρθατε στην εποχή των deepfakes

ALEXANDRA ROBINSON via Getty Images An AFP journalist views an example of a 'deepfake' video manipulated using artificial intelligence, by Carnegie Mellon University researchers, from his desk in Washington, DC January 25, 2019. - Some deepfakes may be harmless but others may be used for nefarious purposes. 'Deepfake' videos that manipulate reality are becoming more sophisticated and realistic as a result of advances in artificial intelligence, creating a potential for new kinds of misinformation with devastating consequences.