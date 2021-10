Κένυα: Νεαρός κατά συρροή δολοφόνος ξυλοκοπήθηκε μέχρι θανάτου

via Associated Press Murder suspect Masten Wanjala sits in the back of a police truck after being taken by police to a scene to identify the location of alleged victim remains, on the outskirts of Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Police in Kenya said Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 that the man who police say confessed to killing a dozen children and escaped from detention this week has been killed by a mob near his home in Bungoma county. (AP Photo)