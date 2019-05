Κερτ Κομπέιν: Χάρτινο πιάτο του πωλήθηκε σε δημοπρασία έναντι 22,400

View this post on Instagram

SOLD for 22,400! A used paper plate with a Nirvana set list handwritten in black marker by Kurt Cobain at the 9:30 nightclub in Washington, D.C., on April 23, 1990. SOLD TODAY in our annual “Music Icons” auction happening now at the Hard Rock Cafe New York and online at www.JuliensLive.com! #RockNRoll #Memorabilia #Auction #JuliensAuctions #KurtCobain #Nirvana #SetList #1990s #90s