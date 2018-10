Κι όμως υπάρχουν άνθρωποι στις ΗΠΑ που ισχυρίζονται ότι τα πουλιά δεν είναι αληθινά

View this post on Instagram

CLASSIC BIRDS SHIRTS RESTOCKED. Stickers included. Link in bio. The time has finally come. You can spread the TRUTH on your SHIRT. These shirts are also infused with ANTI-MICROBIAL "BIRD" REPELLENT FABRIC. This means that the fabric within the shirt has been specially engineered to release an odor ONLY OBAMA DRONES can smell. They hate it. It is the smell of purity, truth, and the founding fathers. One whiff of this secret odor, and they won't get anywhere near you. • TAG TWO FRIENDS in this that you think need protection and we'll pick one of you and send FREE SHIRTS to you and your friends. Oh and by the way, from our last post-- @shannon_walsh12 , you and your friends got randomly chosen and won the stickers! DM us for more information. Thank you all for being loyal patriots. • • • photography credentials (in order) - @austinwho @connorgaydos @allyperkins