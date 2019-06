Μέγκαν Μαρκλ και πρίγκιπας Χάρι: Η αδημοσίευτη φωτογραφία από τον αρραβώνα και το μυστηριώδες δώρο

View this post on Instagram

The Duke of Sussex meets the Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli and his wife Radhika Shakya during a private audience at Kensington Palace, London.⁣ ⁣ A keen eye can see (what looks to be) William and Catherine's engagement picture in the photo of Prince Harry with Rashida Shakur. ⁣ ⁣ And in the seated photo of Harry with PM Oli you can see the picture of Harry and Meghan that was given out during their Australia tour!!