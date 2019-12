View this post on Instagram

ON MOTHERHOOD❤️ ⠀ Today, millions of people around the world celebrate Mother’s Day. As a daughter and a mother myself, I join these celebrations proud to be a Woman. Mother Nature has granted me with a body strong enough to bear a child, resilient enough to endure the act of giving birth. She has powered me with the skills to care after my boy and understand his complex baby language. She has trained me to react to his smallest desires, even when I am tired and deprived of sleep. ⠀ Mother Nature has ordered for us people to start experiencing the world through the heartbeat of our mothers. Mothering is the most difficult, demanding, and rewarding job in the world! And yet, over the course of human history, the definition of motherhood has been largely politicised and overwhelmed with artificial social constructs, devalued and reduced to household chores. It has been burdened with prejudice, commercialised, and mythologised. It would be wrong to think that only women fell victims of the politics of motherhood. Our sons have seen their mothers demonised, abused, and reduced to their shadows. Our daughters grew up thinking this was the norm. Our mothers suffered for generations. And our fathers have been pushed to forget just how important they are to their children. ⠀ Mothering is a difficult job☝️ It is also a rewarding job, most enjoyed in an equal partnership with a father. Today, while we celebrate Mother’s Day, let’s take a moment to think how important it is for both men and women to equally share the responsibility for the wellbeing of our children👪 #happymothersday2019 #righttobeamother🌎