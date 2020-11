Ναγκόρνο Καραμπάχ. Διπλωματικές αστοχίες και στρατηγικοί κίνδυνοι

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images BAKU, AZERBAIJAN - NOVEMBER 10: Azerbaijani people celebrate the deal reached to halt fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in Baku, Azerbaijan on November 10, 2020. In a televised address, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced the end of the Karabakh conflict between Baku and Yerevan with the new agreement. (Photo by Resul Rehimov/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)