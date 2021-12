Ο Νάτσο Σκόκο ανακοίνωσε ότι σταματάει το ποδόσφαιρο

🔴 𝗜𝗧’𝗦 𝗜𝗡 𝗬𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗕𝗟𝗢𝗢𝗗 ⚫️



The entire Newell’s Old Boys family wants to thank you for your COLOSSAL career.



⭐️ Nacho Scocco is one of us. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/D4abaUYG7j