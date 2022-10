Ουάσινγκτον: Πέθανε σε ηλικία 17 ετών ο Λουκ , ο «πατριάρχης» των λιονταριών (βίντεο)

Our Zoo family is mourning the loss of Luke, a 17 y.o. African lion who was humanely euthanized Oct. 19. He was truly the king of the Great Cats exhibit—gentle with his mates, Naba + Shera, and a patient and protective father to all 13 of his cubs. MORE: https://t.co/wBxCiCYgaE pic.twitter.com/XqMSosyHo3