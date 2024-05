Παναθηναϊκός-Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης 95-80: Πρωταθλητές Ευρώπης οι «πράσινοι»

The emotion of becoming a CHAMPION 🏆 👏 It means MORE! #F4GLORY pic.twitter.com/K7MJUm2HoP

The 2023-2024 Champions are @paobcgr 🏆 An unbelievable season from the Greens ☘️ #F4GLORY pic.twitter.com/tQqygKAJnu

The #F4GLORY MVP, that honor belongs to @kos_slou 🏆 It's what he does! pic.twitter.com/tD4JR4A4rE

Congratulations, Kostas Sloukas

Kostas Sloukas is just the third player to ever win four EuroLeague titles in the Final Four era. He ties with Kyle Hines and Saras Jasikevicius.