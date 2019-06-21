Πανελλήνιες: Δείτε τα θέματα στο Ειδικό Μαθήμα των Αγγλικών

Με το μάθημα των αγγλικών αρχίζουν σήμερα Παρασκευή 21 Ιουνίου, οι Πανελλαδικές Εξετάσεις των ειδικών μαθημάτων. Σύμφωνα με το πρόγραμμα του υπουργείου Παιδείας, οι εξετάσεις των ειδικών μαθημάτων θα διεξαχθούν από τις 21 Ιουνίου μέχρι τις 2 Ιουλίου.Συγκεκριμένα, σήμερα οι υποψήφιοι θα εξεταστούν στα αγγλικά, και στη συνέχεια θα πραγματοποιηθούν οι εξετάσεις των γερμανικών και των ισπανικών στις 22/6.

ΥΠΟΥΡΓΕΙΟ ΠΑΙΔΕΙΑΣ, ΕΡΕΥΝΑΣ ΚΑΙ ΘΡΗΣΚΕΥΜΑΤΩΝ Κ Ε Ν Τ Ρ Ι Κ Η Ε Π Ι Τ Ρ Ο Π Η Ε Ι Δ Ι Κ Ω Ν Μ Α Θ Η Μ Α Τ Ω Ν

ΚΟΙΝΗ ΕΞΕΤΑΣΗ ΟΛΩΝ ΤΩΝ ΥΠΟΨΗΦΙΩΝ ΣΤΗΝ ΑΓΓΛΙΚΗ ΓΛΩΣΣΑ

21 Ιουνίου 2019

ΟΔΗΓΙΕΣ ΓΙΑ ΤΟΥΣ ΥΠΟΨΗΦΙΟΥΣ ΚΑΙ ΤΙΣ ΥΠΟΨΗΦΙΕΣ

Να απαντήσετε σε όλα τα ερωτήματα στο τετράδιό σας ακολουθώντας την αρίθμηση των

θεμάτων ως εξής: Α1. 1. ... 2. ...

Α2. Να γράψετε μόνο τον αριθμό του ερωτήματος και το γράμμα που αντιστοιχεί στη

σωστή απάντηση, π.χ.

– A ...

Β1. Να γράψετε μόνο τον αριθμό του ερωτήματος και τη ζητούμενη λέξη.

... ...

Β2. Να γράψετε μόνο τον αριθμό του ερωτήματος και τις ζητούμενες λέξεις.

... ...

Β3. Να αντιστοιχίσετε τον αριθμό με το σωστό γράμμα και να γράψετε μόνο την

αντιστοιχία, π.χ.

– Α ...

Γ. Να αναπτύξετε το ζητούμενο θέμα στο τετράδιό σας χωρίς να αντιγράψετε την οδηγία-

εκφώνηση.

Να χρησιμοποιήσετε μόνο μπλε ή μαύρο στυλό διαρκείας και μόνο ανεξίτηλης μελάνης.

Καλή Επιτυχία

Διάρκεια εξέτασης: Τρεις (3) ώρες Έναρξη χρόνου εξέτασης: Αμέσως μετά τη διανομή των θεμάτων Δυνατότητα αποχώρησης: 11:45

Α. Read the text below and respond to tasks A1 and A2.



Psychologists have highlighted empathy’s central place in the bank of social and emotional skills that young people need to develop. Research reveals the significance of these life skills, showing that social and emotional skills are more significant for young people’s academic attainment than their IQ. Our brains are plastic and 98 per cent of us are capable of building our empathy skills at any time in our lives.

Teaching empathy is key because, in doing so, we alert children to ways of modifying their relationships with one another that benefit the whole school community. Anyone who has read to a class a compelling story knows the power of it: stories cast a spell.

The demands of the curriculum mean that focused social and emotional learning is often squeezed, or completely neglected. Using stories as our starting point produces a lighter touch – listeners are drawn in and able to reflect on human behaviour and motives. If we simply lecture children about caring for each other, they won’t engage in the same way. Also, using stories protects the children in the class who are vulnerable: we explore characters in a story, allowing

difficult home lives to be held at arm’s length. This is not to say that other approaches to developing greater empathy are of no value, but simply to underline the power of stories in seeding the ground.

Our children are growing up in a society with a major empathy deficit. Hate crimes are at their highest level since records began and there are growing concerns about the empathy-draining effects of social media.

If children become more capable in recognising complex emotions, they have a vocabulary for life with which to meet the difficulties they will face and, crucially, we help them to be more aware of the needs of the people around them. Equipping young people with strong empathy skills can be a major engine for social change, because understanding others helps us to become better citizens, partners and workmates. Some 94 per cent of employers say that social and emotional skills are as important in the workplace as academic qualifications, and all frameworks for these skills highlight the importance of relating well to others.

https://www.tes.com/news (2019)



Α. ΚΑΤΑΝΟΗΣΗ ΓΡΑΠΤΟΥ ΛΟΓΟΥ (30 points)

A1. Answer questions 1-3, based on information from the text (max. 30 words each).

(3 x 4 points = 12 points)

What would be a suitable title for this text? 2. What is empathy? 3. Why is empathy important?

A2. Choose the correct answer (A, B or C) for items 4-9, based on information from the text.

(6 x 3 points = 18 points)

Who would be interested in reading this text? Psychologists B. Education providers C. Children According to the text, which of the following statements is true?

People with social and emotional skills have a higher IQ.

Social and emotional skills

are more important than school achievement.

Social and emotional skills can boost school achievement.

skills can boost school achievement.

skills can boost school achievement.



The best way to teach empathy at school is

by telling students about

empathy.

by asking students to read

short stories.

through storytelling.

According to the text, in schools the development of empathy skills

is a major focus of the

curriculum.

is not paid proper attention

vulnerable students.

vulnerable students.

Stories are the only way to

develop empathy skills in school.

are powerful for setting the

basis for the development of empathy skills.

can develop children's complex vocabulary skills.

complex vocabulary skills.

complex vocabulary skills.

In the workplace, academic qualifications and emotional and social skills are equally valued. emotional and social skills

are more significant than academic qualifications.

emotional and social skills are better developed.

skills are better developed.

skills are better developed.



Β. ΓΛΩΣΣΙΚΗ ΕΠΙΓΝΩΣΗ (30 points)

B1. Use the correct form of the following words (A-H), to complete the gaps (10-14) in the

following text, as in the example. There are TWO words you do not need.

(5 x 2 points = 10 points)

exhilarate B. interest C. connect (example) D. proper inherent F. fascinate G. anxious H. concern

The example is in bold and italics.

Social media affect our health

A number of studies suggest that, as well as making us more (ex.) connected than ever before and giving us (10) ___________ hits of dopamine, social media usage is associated with symptoms of depression, (11) _____________ and loneliness in some people. Social networking giant Facebook responded to these (12) ____________ in a blogpost last month, claiming that it’s down to how you use social media rather than social media itself being (13) ___________ bad. That’s true – many technologies have the capacity to cause harm if used (14) ____________ . But that doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t interrogate the design and impacts of social media in their current form, making sure that time spent on Facebook is time well spent.

B2. Fill in the gaps with two words in the statements of column B, so that they are similar in meaning to the statements (15-19) of column A, as in the example. (5 x 2 points = 10 points)

Example: I don’t want to take part in the project. I would rather not take part in the project.

COLUMN A COLUMN B



But for her support, I would never have

managed.

If ________ ________ been for her support, I would never have managed.



Although I had worked on the project, my

boss found me inadequate.

Despite ________ ________ worked on the project, my boss found me inadequate.



You should definitely not give up trying. By ________ ________ should you give up

trying.

I am sorry for not calling you back. I ________ ________ calling you back. I’m sure he’ll get a promotion very soon. I’m sure it won’t be ________ ________ he gets

a promotion.

B3. Find the paragraph in column B (options A-F), which best follows each of the

paragraphs in column A (items 20-24). There is ONE option you do not need.

(5 x 2 points = 10 points)

How can city dwellers help with climate change? Buy less stuff

COLUMN A COLUMN B



Cities can play a major role in the global effort

to curb climate change, a new report says -

And because, as the researchers

found, a hefty portion of those emissions can be traced back to consumer goods, food, and energy produced outside city limits, one of the best things cities can do is help their residents pull back on consumption.



Even the most forward-thinking cities have a

long way to go to neutralize their carbon emissions, the report says. That’s partly because, for years, cities have been doing carbon math wrong, adding up only the carbon costs that occur within city limits.

A t-shirt, for example, might get made

of cotton grown in India; be manufactured in China using coal energy to power the sewing machines; packed up in yet another country with oil-based plastic packaging.

To keep emissions in check, the report

suggests, cities should aim to trim their carbon emissions by 50 percent in the next 11 years, and then by a total of 80 percent by 2050.

and a major step they can take is

helping their inhabitants consume a whole lot less stuff by making changes in the way cities are run.

But city dwellers - especially those in wealthy

cities in developed countries - tend to buy more, fly more, and use a lot more energy than people who live in rural areas.

And when city dwellers’ consumption

habits are added up, it turns out that urbanites have a carbon toll about 60 percent higher than previous calculations suggested.

A real assessment of someone’s carbon

footprint takes the carbon footprint of these “consumed” products into account.

All the things they buy - from the

clothes to the food to the electronics and more - have their own complicated and often substantial planetary costs that aren’t always immediately obvious.

But much of city dwellers’ climate



impact actually comes from the things they eat, use, or buy that originate far outside the city - from food to clothes to electronics and more.

Γ. ΠΑΡΑΓΩΓΗ ΓΡΑΠΤΟΥ ΛΟΓΟΥ

(40 points)

TASK: Fifteen-year-old Greta Thunberg has made herself widely known for her brave protests against the climate crisis. In her speeches, addressed to high-standing officials, she has stressed the seriousness of environmental problems and cried out for immediate action.

You decide to write an e-mail to Greta (180-200 words) in which you:

a) express your support for her work and admiration for her courage b) explain how she has inspired you to take action on a personal level against the climate crisis.

Provide at least two examples of environmental action.

Sign as Alex.

