«Προτιμώ να πάω γυμνός, παρά να φορέσω γούνα»: Γιατί η PETA αποσύρει την διάσημη καμπάνια της

BIG NEWS! After 30 years of having celebrities get naked to say they’d “Rather Go Naked Than Wear Fur,” SO MUCH progress has been made 🙌 PETA’s retiring the ad campaign to focus more on the leather and wool industries, but to celebrate the dozens of ads, hundreds of protests, and a few crashed runways, here are some of our favorite celebrity campaigns through the years 👉 featuring @tarajiphenson, @tonygonzalez88, @evamendes, @gilliana, @katedelcastillo, @irelandbasingerbaldwin, and @officialgogos! Tap the link in our profile to see more: http://peta.vg/2psm