🇷🇺🇺🇸 Following phone talk between Presidents #Putin & @realDonaldTrump#Russia sends largest cargo aircraft An-124 Ruslan ✈️ with 😷 medical supplies (masks + equipment) to #US to help fight #COVID19 pandemic, save lives of American citizens. 🤝 The plane is en route #RussiaHelpspic.twitter.com/efeSK78cuB