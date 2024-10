Συνελήφθη ο ράπερ Lil Durk για υπόθεση δολοφονίας

🚨 BREAKING : Lil Durk has been arrested for involvement on the attempted m*rder of Quando Rondo that resulted in the death of Quando's friend Lul Pab.



On Friday (Aug. 19), Pab was sh*t after pumping gas at a gas station near the Beverly Center in Los Angeles.



Suspects fled in… pic.twitter.com/lwEmfvU3l4