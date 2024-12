Σπάνιο ρωμαϊκό νόμισμα με τον Βρούτο πωλήθηκε σε δημοπρασία για σχεδόν 2 εκατ. ευρώ

This rare Gold Aureus struck for the treacherous Brutus has a starting price of about $850,000 in a Numismatica Genevensis SA auction this month. It is graded NGC Ancients AU★, 5/5 Strike and 4/5 Surface. Learn more about this incredible coin at https://t.co/QFvSMFVzmA pic.twitter.com/tQNraU32pP