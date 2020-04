Tα «Μνημόνια», ο κορωνοϊός και ο έλεγχος συνταγματικότητας

ASSOCIATED PRESS A policeman check a runner for valid documents during a lockdown order by the Greek government to control the spread of the new coronavirus in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Greek authorities are banning access to a popular pedestrian waterfront area in Thessaloniki, after good weather saw people congregating despite the country's lockdown measures to prevent the spread the COVID-19. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)