Τίνα Τέρνερ: Είμαι μια χαρούμενη 80άρα, λέει η θρυλική «γιαγιά της ροκ»

.@LoveTinaTurner We Celebrate your 80th today! It’s so IMPORTANT for us to KNOW OUR HISTORY in music because of artist like #TinaTurner who KICKED DOWN DOORS & left them open for artist like MYSELF & MOST of your FAVS🙂🙌🏾 WE ❤️ YOU TINA 🍰🎂🎉🎈 pic.twitter.com/OluFh1bLLJ