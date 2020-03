Το σύνδρομο του Πολύφημου στο Μεταναστευτικό

ASSOCIATED PRESS Migrants walk on the road near the Ipsala border gate in Edirne, at the Turkish-Greek border on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Migrants and refugees hoping to enter Greece from Turkey appeared to be fanning out across a broader swathe of the roughly 200-kilometer-long land border Tuesday, maintaining pressure on the frontier after Ankara declared its borders with the European Union open. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)