Το βυθισμένο χωριό που βγαίνει στην επιφάνεια μια φορά τον χρόνο

The village was submerged in the 1980s by the reservoir of the Salaulim Dam. Every year, at the peak of summer during May-June, parts of the submerged village rise above the water level. During this period, the original villagers come back to relive their memories and gather around their respective places of worship.