Βασιλική Όπερα Λονδίνου: Βγάζει στο «σφυρί» έργο του Χόκνεϊ για την επιβίωση της

Painted in 1971, David Hockney's 'Portrait of Sir David Webster' is an exquisite tribute to Sir David Webster: the former General Administrator of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden. The work will feature as a major highlight in our upcoming Post-War and Contemporary Art Evening Sale.⠀ .⠀ The portrait is being offered by the Royal Opera House with proceeds contributing towards vital funding required by the world-renowned arts venue to alleviate the financial impact of coronavirus. This will allow the ROH not just to survive but to thrive in its future programming.⠀ .⠀ Rendered on a grand scale, the painting depicts Webster in the artist's studio, seated before a glass table upon a Mies van der Rohe 'MR' chair. The work unites Hockney's flair for human observation with his lifelong passion for opera. From 1975 until 1992, Hockney designed ground-breaking set designs for major operas including productions at the Royal Opera House.⠀ .⠀ 'Painted at the height of Hockney's naturalistic phase, we see the artist's expert handling of light and shade', writes Katharine Arnold, Co-Head of Christie's Post-War and Contemporary Art Europe.⠀ .⠀ David Hockney, Portrait of Sir David Webster, 1971. Estimate: £11 – 18 million.⠀⠀ .⠀ Post-War and Contemporary Art Evening Sale — 22 October, London.⠀ .⠀⠀ #davidhockney #hockney #portrait #portraiture #artist #painting #20thcenturyart