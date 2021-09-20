Βραβεία Emmy: Μεγάλοι νικητές το «The Crown» και το «Ted Lasso» - Όλα τα βραβεία

Η δραματική σειρά του Netflix «The Crown» και η feel-good κωμωδία του Apple TV+ «Ted Lasso» σάρωσαν τα βραβεία στην τελετή απονομής των 73ων Primetime Emmy Awards που πραγματοποιήθηκε το βράδυ της Κυριακής, εδραιώνοντας μια για πάντα τις πλατφόρμες streaming που ούτως ή άλλως έχουν κυριαρχήσει στο τηλεοπτικό τοπίο.
Με οικοδεσπότη τον σταρ της stand up comedy, Cedric the Entertainer και σε απευθείας μετάδοση από το CBS και την Paramount+, η τελετή πραγματοποιήθηκε στο Λος Άντζελες με φυσική παρουσία, μπροστά σε ένα περιορισμένο αριθμητικά και εμβολιασμένο κοινό.
Η νίκη που κατέγραψαν οι πλατφόρμες streaming, σε μία διοργάνωση που παραδοσιακά έδινε τα μεγάλα βραβεία της στα τηλεοπτικά δίκτυα και την καλωδιακή τηλεόραση εξηγείται πλήρως εάν λάβουμε υπόψη τις συνθήκες που επικράτησαν λόγω πανδημίας την περασμένη χρονιά με τα lockdown και τις καραντίνες.
Το «The Crown» και το «The Mandalorian» (Disney+) οδήγησαν την κούρσα με 24 υποψηφιότητες το καθένα. Αλλά ήταν η σειρά του Netflix με τα έργα και τις ημέρες της Ελισάβετ της Β΄, που έλαβε το βραβείο Καλύτερης Δραματικής Σειράς, όπως επίσης και τα βραβεία σεναρίου, σκηνοθεσίας και ερμηνείας σε διάφορες κατηγορίες. Ο Τζος Ο′ Κόνορ (πρίγκιπας Κάρολος) και η Ολίβια Κόλμαν (Ελισάβετ) απέσπασαν τα βραβεία Α′ Ανδρικού και Α΄ Γυναικείου Ρόλου αντίστοιχα σε δραματική σειρά, ενώ η Τζίλιαν Άντερσον (Θάτσερ) και ο Τομπάιας Μένζις (πρίγκιπας Φίλιππος) πήραν τα βραβεία Β΄ Γυναικείου και Β΄ Ανδρικού Ρόλου.
Με το «Schitt’s Creek» εκτός συναγωνισμού, το «Ted Lasso» σάρωσε τα βραβεία στις μεγάλες κατηγορίες, μεταξύ των οποίων της Καλύτερης Κωμικής Σειράς. Ο πρωταγωνιστής και εκτελεστικός παραγωγός της σειράς Τζέισον Σουντέκις έφυγε με αρκετά βραβεία -τα πρώτα Emmy στην καριέρα του. Το μοναδικό βραβείο ερμηνείας που «ξέφυγε» από το «Ted Lasso» δόθηκε στη Τζιν Σμαρτ για τον ρόλο της στη σειρά του HBO «Hacks», που απέσπασε επίσης βραβείο σκηνοθεσίας.
Η πιο σκληρή κούρσα, ωστόσο, ήταν στη Μίνι Σειρά, στις κατηγορίες της οποίας κονταροχτυπήθηκαν τα «Mare of Easttown», «Wandavision», «I May Destroy You» και «The Underground Railroad».
Η Κέιτ Γουίνσλετ επικράτησε κερδίζοντας το Βραβείο Α′ Γυναικείου Ρόλου σε Μίνι Σειρά, ενώ η Μικαέλα Κόελ πήρε το βραβείο σεναρίου, αφιερώνοντας τη νίκη της σε «κάθε επιζώντα σεξουαλικής επίθεσης».
Αλλά ήταν το «The Queen’s Gambit» που έκανε τσεκ ματ, καθώς έλαβε το βραβείο σκηνοθεσίας και το βραβείο Καλύτερης Μίνι Σειράς, που ήταν και το τελευταίο βραβείο της τελετής.
Ακολουθούν οι υποψήφιοι και οι νικητές:
Outstanding Drama Series
WINNER: “The Crown”
“The Mandalorian”
“Pose”
“This Is Us”
“The Boys”
“Bridgerton”
“The Handmaid’s Tale”
“Lovecraft Country”
Outstanding Comedy Series
“Black-ish”
“Cobra Kai”
“Emily in Paris”
“Hacks”
“The Flight Attendant”
“The Kominsky Method”
“PEN15”
WINNER: “Ted Lasso”
Outstanding Limited Series
“Mare of Easttown”
WINNER: “The Queen’s Gambit”
“The Underground Railroad”
“I May Destroy You”
“WandaVision”
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”
WINNER: Olivia Colman, “The Crown”
Emma Corrin, “The Crown”
Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Mj Rodriguez, “Pose”
Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft Country”
WINNER: Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”
Rege-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”
Billy Porter, “Pose”
Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Aunjanue Ellis, “Lovecraft Country”
Emerald Fennell, “The Crown”
Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”
WINNER: Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”
Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Madeline Brewer, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Michael K. Williams, “Lovecraft Country”
WINNER: Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”
Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian”
John Lithgow, “Perry Mason”
O-T Fagbenle, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Max Minghella, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Chris Sullivan, “This Is Us”
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”
WINNER: Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Aidy Bryant, “Shrill”
Allison Janney, “Mom”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”
Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
Kenan Thompson, “Kenan”
William H. Macy, “Shameless”
WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”
Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”
WINNER: Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
Aidy Bryant, “Saturday Night Live”
Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”
Rosie Perez, “The Flight Attendant”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”
Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, “Hacks”
WINNER: Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
Brendan Hunt, “Ted Lasso”
Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”
Paul Reiser, “The Kominsky Method”
Jeremy Swift, “Ted Lasso”
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
WINNER: Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”
Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”
Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”
Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”
Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”
Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”
WINNER: Ewan McGregor, “Halston”
Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”
Leslie Odom Jr., “Hamilton”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”
WINNER: Julianne Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown”
Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision”
Phillipa Soo, “Hamilton”
Renee Elise Goldsberry, “Hamilton”
Moses Ingram, “The Queen’s Gambit”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Daveed Diigs, “Hamilton”
Jonathan Groff, “Hamilton”
Anthony Ramos, “Hamilton”
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, “The Queen’s Gambit”
WINNER: Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”
Paapa Essiedu, “I May Destroy You”
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Benjamin Caron, “The Crown”
WINNER: Jessica Hobbs, “The Crown”
Julie Anne Robinson, “Bridgerton”
Steven Canals, “Pose”
Jon Favreau, “The Mandalorian”
Liz Garbus, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Misha Green, “Lovecraft Country”
Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock, Our Lady J, “Pose”
Rebecca Sonnenshine, “The Boys”
WINNER: Peter Morgan, “The Crown”
Yahlin Chang, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Dave Filoni, “The Mandalorian”
Jon Favreau, “The Mandalorian”
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
James Burrows, “B Positive”
WINNER: Lucia Aniello, “Hacks”
James Widdoes, “Mom”
Zach Braff, “Ted Lasso”
MJ Delaney, “Ted Lasso”
Declan Lowney, “Ted Lasso”
Susanna Fogel, “The Flight Attendant”
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Meredith Scardino, “Girls5eva”
WINNER: Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, “Hacks”
Maya Erskine, “PEN15”
Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, “Ted Lasso”
Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, “Ted Lasso”
Steve Yockey, “The Flight Attendant”
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
WINNER: Scott Frank, “The Queen’s Gambit”
Matt Shakman, “WandaVision”
Barry Jenkins, “The Underground Railroad”
Craig Zobel, “Mare of Easttown”
Sam Miller, “I May Destroy You”
Sam Miller and Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”
Thomas Kail, “Hamilton”
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Jac Schaeffer, “WandaVision”
Laura Donney, “WandaVision”
Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron, “WandaVision”
WINNER: Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”
Brad Ingelsby, “Mare of Easttown”
Scott Frank, “The Queen’s Gambit”
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
“The Amber Ruffin Show”
“A Black Lady Sketch Show”
WINNER: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”
“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
“Saturday Night Live”
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
“Conan”
“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”
“Jimmy Kimmel Live”
WINNER: “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
“A Black Lady Sketch Show”
WINNER: “Saturday Night Live”
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
“8:46 – Dave Chappelle”
“A West Wing Special To Benefit When We All Vote”
“Bo Burnham: Inside”
“David Byrne’s American Utopia”
“Friends: The Reunion”
WINNER: “Hamilton”
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
“Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special”
“The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards”
“The Oscars”
“The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd”
WINNER: “Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020”
Outstanding Competition Program
WINNER: “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
“The Amazing Race”
“Nailed It!”
“Top Chef”
“The Voice”