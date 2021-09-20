Βραβεία Emmy: Μεγάλοι νικητές το «The Crown» και το «Ted Lasso» - Όλα τα βραβεία

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

WINNER: “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

WINNER: “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

“8:46 – Dave Chappelle”

“A West Wing Special To Benefit When We All Vote”

“Bo Burnham: Inside”

“David Byrne’s American Utopia”

“Friends: The Reunion”

WINNER: “Hamilton”

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

“Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special”

“The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards”

“The Oscars”

“The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd”

WINNER: “Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020”

Outstanding Competition Program

WINNER: “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“The Amazing Race”

“Nailed It!”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”